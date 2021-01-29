Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fanuc in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fanuc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Fanuc alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FANUY. Zacks Investment Research cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fanuc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of FANUY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. 695,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,494. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.