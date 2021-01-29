Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Trading 7.6% Higher

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) shares traded up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $5.82. 169,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 610% from the average session volume of 23,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Jerash Holdings (US) at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.