Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JRONY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

JRONY stock opened at $33.34 on Thursday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

