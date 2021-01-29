Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Now Covered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JRONY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

