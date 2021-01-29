JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis.

JBLU traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. 104,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,653,528. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. 140166 lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

