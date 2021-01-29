JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $142,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.56.

NYSE:EDU opened at $167.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.82. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $187.43. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

