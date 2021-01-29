JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $29,000 Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 754,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 198,260 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at $177,622.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $147,152.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

