JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $43,000 Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Graham by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Graham by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $572.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $524.94 and a 200-day moving average of $444.92. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $267.89 and a 12 month high of $584.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $3.72. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $716.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $38,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 3,568 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.10, for a total value of $1,616,660.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,366,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,620 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,384. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

