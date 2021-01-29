JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $47,000 Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 404.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vipshop by 384.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,144,000 after buying an additional 32,935,191 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 364.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,448,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,639 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,271 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 1,300.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 565,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 525,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth $4,579,000. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Shares of VIPS opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

