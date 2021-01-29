JJJ Advisors Inc. Invests $28,000 in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetroChina by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PetroChina by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PetroChina by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in PetroChina during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 10.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 71,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PTR opened at $31.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.18. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $46.31.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $71.85 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PetroChina in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PetroChina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.97.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

