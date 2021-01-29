Joel Solomon Zev Schneider Sells 3,443 Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) CTO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $21,140.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 295,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,076.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SLDB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. 463,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 69.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

