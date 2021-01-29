John Anthony Dibella II Sells 2,360 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $188,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SLP traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $79.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,523. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $83.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average is $66.68.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,563,000 after buying an additional 285,977 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 869.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after buying an additional 213,106 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,038,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,902,000 after buying an additional 124,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1,055.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 91,412 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.