John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%.

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.93. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $946.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average is $79.46.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

