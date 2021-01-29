John Brandon Wagner Sells 4,000 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $165,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,570,616.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Brandon Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, John Brandon Wagner sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $80,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 7,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $262,983.75.

On Thursday, January 7th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,800 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $148,124.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,559 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $138,409.51.

On Monday, December 14th, John Brandon Wagner sold 5,598 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $198,449.10.

On Thursday, December 10th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $101,281.25.

On Thursday, November 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 14,913 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $595,028.70.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $45.73 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -147.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.01 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. Analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

EVER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 51.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,914,000 after buying an additional 236,820 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 37.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 439,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after buying an additional 120,435 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in EverQuote by 48.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 431,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after buying an additional 139,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in EverQuote by 46.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after buying an additional 108,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

