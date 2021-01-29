John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 1,380.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HEQ remained flat at $$11.30 during trading on Thursday. 100,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,366. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEQ. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 234,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 209,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

