John Woock Sells 1,893 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock sold 1,893 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $101,426.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,713.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, John Woock sold 10,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $446,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $53.43 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,219,000 after buying an additional 98,341 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,271,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after buying an additional 333,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 47.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after buying an additional 388,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,905,000 after buying an additional 38,219 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

