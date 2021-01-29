Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.79.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,253 shares of company stock valued at $969,172 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JCI opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

