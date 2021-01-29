Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.43 and its 200 day moving average is $149.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

