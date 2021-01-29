Jonathan Chadwick Sells 6,250 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ESTC opened at $153.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.15. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Elastic from $156.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Elastic by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Elastic by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elastic by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 553,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,023,000 after buying an additional 38,511 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

