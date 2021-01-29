Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR) Trading Up 8.3%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR)’s share price was up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 580,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 723,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$15.24 million and a P/E ratio of -24.00.

About Jourdan Resources Inc. (JOR.V) (CVE:JOR)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium and other mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores for molybdenum and other minerals. It holds interests in the VallÃ©e lithium project located in the Val-d'Or region of northern Quebec in La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Preissac, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the La Corne Molybdenum and Baillarge North properties located in Quebec.

