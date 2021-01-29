JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €171.00 Price Target for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($201.18) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €152.01 ($178.84).

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €130.30 ($153.29) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €133.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €138.21. Hannover Rück SE has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

