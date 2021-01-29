JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Signify (AMS:LIGHT) a €37.00 Price Target

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been given a €37.00 ($43.53) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LIGHT. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.86 ($42.18).

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Signify Company Profile

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

