JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €66.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KGX. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.25 ($82.65).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €71.56 ($84.19) on Tuesday. KION GROUP AG has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.59.

About KION GROUP AG (KGX.F)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

