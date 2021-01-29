JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €9.00 Price Target for LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.51 ($7.66).

Get LEONI AG (LEO.F) alerts:

LEO stock opened at €11.74 ($13.81) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.53 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LEONI AG has a 1-year low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 1-year high of €12.92 ($15.20). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.44.

About LEONI AG (LEO.F)

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for LEONI AG (LEO.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEONI AG (LEO.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.