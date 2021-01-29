JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $50.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.43.

CSCO opened at $45.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $191.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

