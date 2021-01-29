JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.81. The company has a market cap of $396.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

