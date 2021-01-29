JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $225.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.71.

Shares of IAC opened at $212.50 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $217.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.95 and a 200-day moving average of $142.64.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

