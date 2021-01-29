JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $56.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.91% from the company’s current price.

NRIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of NRIX traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.15. 3,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,421. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

