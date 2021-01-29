JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades News (NASDAQ:NWSA) to “Overweight”

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. News has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in News by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 46,357 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in News by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in News by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in News by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,414,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,411,000 after buying an additional 484,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.