Juniper Industrial (NYSE:JIH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.24

Shares of Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 98206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JIH. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Industrial during the third quarter valued at $4,344,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $3,701,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Juniper Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Juniper Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Industrial Company Profile

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

