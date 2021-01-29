Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.65.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE JNPR opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,792 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $143,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,880 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,268,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,778,000 after purchasing an additional 593,292 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,236,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,595,000 after acquiring an additional 504,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,276,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,936,000 after acquiring an additional 343,968 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.