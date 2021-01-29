Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TKAYY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TKAYY stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.28. 62,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,866. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

