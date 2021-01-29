Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Trading Down 12.2%

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) traded down 12.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.75. 4,206,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 3,286,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Just Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.99.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $322.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $487.56 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JE. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Just Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

