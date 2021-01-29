Just Group plc (JUST.L) (LON:JUST) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Just Group plc (JUST.L) (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

JUST opened at GBX 74.80 ($0.98) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The company has a market cap of £774.24 million and a PE ratio of 1.86. Just Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 40.66 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 86.15 ($1.13).

Get Just Group plc (JUST.L) alerts:

About Just Group plc (JUST.L)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group plc (JUST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group plc (JUST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.