JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Hits $45.46 on Top Exchanges

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $7.20 million and $2.43 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 45.2% against the US dollar. One JustLiquidity token can currently be bought for $45.46 or 0.00122149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00045809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00116667 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00063093 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.59 or 0.00243410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00060559 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,647.95 or 0.82347636 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,461 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity.

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

JustLiquidity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars.

