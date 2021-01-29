JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) (LON:JZCP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $69.67

JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) (LON:JZCP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.67 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 69.67 ($0.91), with a volume of 4328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.25 ($1.02).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.61. The stock has a market cap of £60.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 25.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70.

About JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) (LON:JZCP)

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

