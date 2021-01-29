Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $255.00 at Raymond James

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.55.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $207.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $223.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 6.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $2,385,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

