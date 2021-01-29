Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $257.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KSU. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $204.55.

NYSE:KSU opened at $207.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.76 and a 200-day moving average of $187.06. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $223.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $576,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

