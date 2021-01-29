KARMA (KARMA) Price Reaches $0.0005

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. KARMA has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $41.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 728.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003784 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00063016 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA Token Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

