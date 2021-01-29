Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50. 39,837 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 31,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on Kaya in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

Kaya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Marijuana Holdings Americas, Inc, engages in the legal recreational and medical marijuana business in the United States. The company is involved in growing, cultivation, harvesting, and manufacturing medical marijuana. It also operates four retail outlets for the sale of recreational and medical cannabis under the Kaya Shack brand name in Oregon, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name.

