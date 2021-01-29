KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) (CVE:KDA) Stock Price Down 16.7%

KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) (CVE:KDA) was down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 204,580 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 84,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$18.96 million and a PE ratio of -12.00.

KDA Group Inc. (KDA.V) Company Profile (CVE:KDA)

KDA Group Inc offers solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Cannabis. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, online and in-class training for pharmacists and pharmacy technical assistants, human resource and crisis management consulting services, private health services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

