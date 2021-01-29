Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

Kearny Financial stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. 6,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,120. The company has a market cap of $930.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95. Kearny Financial has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore J. Aanensen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.