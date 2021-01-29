Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in PepsiCo by 17.2% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $139.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.80 and its 200 day moving average is $139.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

