Kelly Foster Sells 2,500 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $151,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $59.63 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in BancFirst by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 164,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 133,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 133,104 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.