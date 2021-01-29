Kenneth Stickland Buys 6,959 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Director Kenneth Stickland purchased 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$16,423.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$179,655.

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,365. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.29. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -0.79. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.0100421 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.40%.

WCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$2.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.42.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

