Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 15,229.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,344 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBY stock opened at $112.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.44. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.10.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

