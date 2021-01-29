Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 12,455.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $62.53 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $64.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03.

