Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 39,610 Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 4.95% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4,602.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 206.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period.

Shares of BSMO opened at $25.79 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

