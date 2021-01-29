Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6,141.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,654,000 after buying an additional 173,309 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. William Blair began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.07.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSI opened at $169.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.48. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

