Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 28,607 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,607 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 41.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 143,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Schlumberger by 540.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 32.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 365,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 57.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB opened at $22.64 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In other news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

